Union Budget promotes natural farming, says Chhattisgarh CM; no relief to common people: Opposition

Published - July 24, 2024 02:00 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
File picture of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

File picture of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai | Photo Credit: PTI

While the Union Budget does not make any specific announcement for Chhattisgarh, the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities, will impact families in the tribal-majority villages in both north and south Chhattisgarh.

The Budget does mention the government’s commitment to financing and early completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh. There have been repeated fears expressed about the project having detrimental consequences in the form of flooding in the adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh, particularly villages in Sukma district.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday praised the Budget, calling it a “holistic Budget”, with unlimited potential for development. He said it would prove to be a significant step towards making a developed India and developed Chhattisgarh as every section of society will benefit.

Highlighting that it was a big relief for the poor and farmers, the Chief Minister said the Budget stresses upon promoting natural farming using traditional methods. The move will give a boost to the export of chemical-free products, Mr. Sai  said.

However, the Opposition Congress said the Budget had not given the State anything significant. Party leader and former CM Bhupesh Baghel said the treasury was opened for two States [Bihar and Andhra Pradesh], but the rest of the country was left to its own devices. “This Budget is not going to give any relief to the common people nor will it provide relief to the poor from inflation,” a part of Mr. Baghel’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

