GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Budget | India close to achieving target of 3 crore houses under rural housing scheme, says Finance Minister

To meet investment needs, the government will prepare the financial sector in terms of size, capacity, skills, and regulatory framework, says FM

February 01, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recentlly released the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recentlly released the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The country is close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses under the rural housing scheme and two crore more will be constructed in the next five years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

Budget 2024 live | In the full Budget in July, our Govt will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman said to meet investment needs, the government will prepare the financial sector in terms of size, capacity, skills, and regulatory framework.

Union Budget | Energy security

The government will facilitate high and more resource-efficient economic growth to ensure energy security for the country, the Union Finance Minister said.

Ms. Sitharaman added that India as a G20 host has showed the way forward and built a consensus for solutions for problems being faced by the world.

India organised the G20 summit here at Bharat Mandapam last year.

Related Topics

Union Budget / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.