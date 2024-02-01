ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget | Centre to expand electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra

February 01, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Biomanufacturing and bio foundry scheme will be launched to provide environment-friendly alternatives for bio-degradable production, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI

The government will expand the electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra, and e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Ms. Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, also said the blending of compressed biogas into compressed natural gas for transport and piped natural gas will be mandatory.

Budget 2024 live updates | Interim budget leaves tax structure untouched; FM details Centre’s achievements

Biomanufacturing and bio foundry scheme will be launched to provide environment-friendly alternatives for bio-degradable production, she added.

Attactive destination for tourism

Ms. Sitharaman said India's economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism.

The Finance Minister said tourism has tremendous opportunities and promised that the government will take up the development of iconic tourist centres to attract foreign tourists..

