GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What can women expect from the Budget?

| Video Credit: Presentation and script: Sreeparna Chakrabarty; Video: Sabika Syed, Zeeshan Akhtar; Production: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Published - July 19, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

This is part of a series by The Hindu, looking ahead to the first full budget of the third term of the NDA government headed by PM Narendra Modi

According to the 2011 census, women account for 48% of the total population of the country.

It is also common political knowledge by now that women have emerged as a separate vote bank which almost all parties have wooed. This is directly related to the increased participation of women in the voting process.

Votes are not the only concern here though. Gender-responsive budget policies can contribute to achieving the objectives of gender equality, human development and economic efficiency. Thus contributing to the overall development of a country. No wonder Gender Budgeting has emerged as a pivotal part of the Union budget each year.

So, what is gender budgeting and why is it important? What has the Modi government done for women in the last ten years?

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.