This is part of a series by The Hindu, looking ahead to the first full budget of the third term of the NDA government headed by PM Narendra Modi

According to the 2011 census, women account for 48% of the total population of the country.

It is also common political knowledge by now that women have emerged as a separate vote bank which almost all parties have wooed. This is directly related to the increased participation of women in the voting process.

Votes are not the only concern here though. Gender-responsive budget policies can contribute to achieving the objectives of gender equality, human development and economic efficiency. Thus contributing to the overall development of a country. No wonder Gender Budgeting has emerged as a pivotal part of the Union budget each year.

So, what is gender budgeting and why is it important? What has the Modi government done for women in the last ten years?