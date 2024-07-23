Union Budget 2024-25 offers special schemes for Andhra Pradesh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget for 2024-25, made a series of announcements for Andhra Pradesh, which elected the NDA Government in the recently-concluded General Elections.

In her Budget speech presented in the Parliament on July 23, 2024, Ms. Sitharaman announced the Centre will facilitate special financial support through Multilateral Development Agencies for a new capital for Andhra Pradesh. The State is envisaged to make Amravati, a model capital city. “In the current financial year, ₹15,000 crore will be arranged,” she assured.

Budget 2024 offers special schemes for Andhra Pradesh | The Hindu

“Our govt. is fully committed to financing an early completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline for A.P. and its farmers. This will facilitate our country’s food security as well,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

Under the A.P. Reorganisation Act, for supporting industrial development, funds will be provided for supporting basic infrastructure like water, power, and roads. An additional allocation will be provided for capital expenditure on development projects, she added.

Ms. Sitharaman is presenting the Budget for a record seventh term and this is the newly-elected NDA government’s first full-fledged Budget

