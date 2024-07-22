Union Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget for a record seventh time in a row

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024.

It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

Previously, Morarji Desai presented the Union Budget for six times consecutively. Interestingly, Morarji Desai presented budgets for record 10 times followed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram 9 times.

The former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented five consecutive budgets in a row between 1991 and 1995. Pranab Mukherjee also presented budgets for five times consecutively out of his 8 presentations.

The monsoon session of parliament started on July 22 with the tabling of Economic Survey 2023-24.

The Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee decided to discuss issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing besides the Union Budget.

A total of 20 hours has been allocated for the debate on the budget.