GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget for a record seventh time in a row

The monsoon session of parliament started on July 22 with the tabling of Economic Survey 2023-24.

Updated - July 22, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Pankaj Chaudhary and full budget team during giving final touches to the Union Budget, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Pankaj Chaudhary and full budget team during giving final touches to the Union Budget, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024.

It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

Previously, Morarji Desai presented the Union Budget for six times consecutively. Interestingly, Morarji Desai presented budgets for record 10 times followed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram 9 times.

The former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented five consecutive budgets in a row between 1991 and 1995. Pranab Mukherjee also presented budgets for five times consecutively out of his 8 presentations.

The monsoon session of parliament started on July 22 with the tabling of Economic Survey 2023-24.

The Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee decided to discuss issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing besides the Union Budget.

A total of 20 hours has been allocated for the debate on the budget.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.