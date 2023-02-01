February 01, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

In her 2023 Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of a new, one-time savings scheme for women and girls, called the Mahila Samman Bachat Patra (savings certificate). The scheme will have a deposit facility of up to ₹2 lakh for women.

The savings scheme will be valid for a period of two years, up to March 2025. It will provide a fixed interest rate to the beneficiaries at 7.5% per annum and will also offer a partial withdrawal option.

Ms. Sitharaman also announced modifications in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. The maximum deposit limit under this scheme will be enhanced to ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh.

The Finance Minister also announced an increase in the maximum deposit limit of the Monthly Income Account Scheme. This will be increased from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh for single accounts, and from ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh for joint accounts.

The announcements were made under the financial sector priorities listed for the 2023 Union Budget. The 2023 Budget has been divided into seven priorities as part of “Amrit Kaal” – the central government’s celebration of 75 years of India’s independence. Ms. Sitharaman said that the seven priorities listed by the government represent the “Saptarishi” (seven seers) guiding India’s growth during “Amrit Kaal”. Other than the financial sector, the remaining priorities are: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, and youth power.