Budget 2023 | PM Awas Yojana enhanced by 66% to ₹79,000 crore

February 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Awas Yojana outlay is being enhanced by 66% to over ₹79,000 crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, the FM had proposed an allocation of ₹48,000 crore towards the government initiative of Housing for All. The Government had promised 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PMAY, both rural and urban.

According to the data shared by the Government, as on September 29, 2022, a total of two crore houses had been constructed out of the 2.46 crore houses that were sanctioned. Of this, 69% were owned partly or completely by women.

