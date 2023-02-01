ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | PM Awas Yojana enhanced by 66% to ₹79,000 crore

February 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

In the last Budget, ₹48,000 crore was allocated towards the Government’s housing scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Awas Yojana outlay is being enhanced by 66% to over ₹79,000 crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, the FM had proposed an allocation of ₹48,000 crore towards the government initiative of Housing for All. The Government had promised 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PMAY, both rural and urban.

According to the data shared by the Government, as on September 29, 2022, a total of two crore houses had been constructed out of the 2.46 crore houses that were sanctioned. Of this, 69% were owned partly or completely by women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Sitharaman is presenting before the Parliament, the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 today.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US