Union Budget 2022 | Two lakh anganwadis to be upgraded

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C.
Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI 01 February 2022 14:28 IST
Updated: 01 February 2022 14:28 IST

Allocation for anganwadis sees negligible increase of 0.7%

Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

In last year’s Budget, the government had renamed a few schemes and categorised them under ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0’. Though the government is yet to share the detailed of the renamed scheme, on Tuesday the Finance Minister said this would include “new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early child development.”

Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 includes anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyan, scheme for adolescent girls, and national creche scheme.

The umbrella scheme has seen negligible increase of 0.7%. It has been allocated ₹20,263 crore for the next fiscal, as compared to last year’s allocation of ₹20,105 crore. As compared to revised estimate of ₹199999.55 crore there is a 1.3% increase.

