Union Budget 2022 | Task force to give strategic direction to animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic sector

Bengaluru

01 February 2022 19:14 IST

Task force would also recommend ways to expand the growth of the AVGC sector in the country and improve its exposure to the global markets

The animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector offered immense potential to employ youth, and to further unleash its scope, the Union Budget proposed an AVGC Promotion Task Force.

The task force would have participation from all stakeholders and it would also recommend ways to expand the growth of the AVGC sector in the country and improve its exposure to the global markets, said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Welcoming the proposal, Biren Ghose, Chairman CII National AVGC Committee 2022, said the entire industry was delighted that the government has accepted its request to set up an AVGC task force to provide strategic direction.

“This is a great fillip to the animation games VFX and comics sectors. We shall work to ensure that we partner the government to achieve exponential growth in revenues, jobs and global market share.’‘ said Mr Ghose, also Country Head Technicolor India.

According to B.S.Srinivas, Secretary, ABAI, an apex body of animation, vfx & games sector, India’s AVGC sector has been steadily growing over the last two decades and is currently poised for exponential growth with the country’s AVGC contribution to the global markets on the rise.

“The union government’s move at this time to support this sector through setting up a task force to help the growth is a welcome move which will herald the dawn of a sunrise sector to reach greater heights in the years to come” added Mr Srinivas.