Union Budget 2022 | Railways to develop new products for small farmers, MSMEs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

01 February 2022 11:48 IST

Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she noted that efforts of Central and State Governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

She further said national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23.

