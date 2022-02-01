Budget 2022New Delhi 01 February 2022 11:48 IST
Union Budget 2022 | Railways to develop new products for small farmers, MSMEs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she noted that efforts of Central and State Governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.
She further said national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23.
