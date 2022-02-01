Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022 | No change in personal income tax rates in Budget

PTI New Delhi 01 February 2022 13:54 IST
Updated: 01 February 2022 13:53 IST

The standard deduction currently stands at ₹50,000

Belying expectations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not tinker with the personal income tax rates in the Budget for 2022-23.

The Minister also did not raise standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class.

The standard deduction currently stands at ₹50,000.

There was no change income tax slabs in the personal income tax category in the Budget unveiled on February 1.

The corporate tax rate too was kept at the same level. However, concessional rate of 15% has been extended by one year for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

