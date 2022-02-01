Union Budget 2022 | New development initiative for northeast

It will fund infrastructure, social development projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that a new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East (PM-DevINE) will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council.

“It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on felt needs of the northeast. This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors,” the Minister said. She said it will not be a substitute for existing Central or State schemes. “While the Central Ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the States. An initial allocation of ₹1,500 crore will be made.”

Some of the projects to be implemented are — Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haemotolymphoid Cancers in North East India, Guwahati, construction of Aizawl bypass on western side, gap funding for passenger ropeway system for Pelling to Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim, gap funding for eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim and pilot project for construction of Bamboo Link Road at different locations in various districts in Mizoram.