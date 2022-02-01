Budget 2022

India Union Budget 2022 | National Highways to be expanded by 25,000 km in next fiscal

National Highways network in the country will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-2023 and the PM Gati Shakti programme that envisages co-ordinated planning across Union government Ministries and States will be at the heart of infrastructure development in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

Under the PM Gati Shakti programme, the government will also finalise its plan for expressways for the country in 2022-2023.

And, in order to finance road projects the government will mobilise ₹20,000 crore through innovative financing to complement public financing.

Logistics park

Out of the 35 multi-modal logistics parks the government plans across the country, a total of four will be awarded in the next fiscal.

Development of ropeways in hard to reach areas will be taken up in PPP mode, and will include eight projects totaling 60 km in length will also be awarded in 2022-2023.


