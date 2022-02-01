Union Budget 2022 | Intelligence Bureau sees highest allocation in 7 years

Funds provided for Census, National Population Register

In the Union Budget 2022-23, the Intelligence Bureau has received one of its highest allocation of ₹3,168 crore in the past seven years. This is an increase of 125% since 2016-17 when it was assigned ₹1,410 crore.

In 2021-22, IB was allocated ₹2,839.24 crore and in 2020-21, the amount stood at ₹2,575.25 crore.

Though Census 2021, a decennial exercise has been indefinitely delayed on the grounds of COVID-19 pandemic, the Registrar General of India (RGI) has been allocated ₹3,676 crore in the financial year 2022-23. During the last fiscal, the total Budget allocation for RGI to conduct the Census and update the National Population Register (NPR) stood at ₹3,768 crore. But the actual allocation was revised to ₹519.80 crore in 2021-22 as the first-ever digital Census was not conducted. The funds allocated for a particular head are surrendered to the consolidated fund of India if they remain unused by the end of the fiscal.

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), which is headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been allocated ₹232.71 crore, against ₹228.72 crore allocated last year. Its Budget was revised in 2021-22 to ₹192.71 crore.

The NSCS had for the first time seen a ten-fold increase in budgetary allocation in 2017-18 when its allocation shot up to ₹333 crore and it was further increased to ₹841.73 crore in 2018-19 but was revised to ₹140.92 crore in 2019-20. The actual Budget for 2020-21 for NSCS stood at ₹128.65 crore.