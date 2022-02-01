Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022 | Government subsidies to decline by 39%

The government's subsidies on food, fertilizers and petroleum are estimated to decline by 39% to ₹4,33,108 crore this fiscal and fall further by 27% to nearly ₹3.18 lakh crore in 2022-23.

In its Revised Budget estimate for the 2021-22 fiscal, the government has pegged total subsidies at ₹4,33,108 crore against the actual Budget Estimate of ₹7,07,707 crore in the previous financial year. Out of this, the food subsidy is estimated to decline to ₹2,86,469 crore in the current fiscal from ₹5,41,330 crore in 2020-21, while petroleum subsidy is estimated to fall to ₹6,517 crore from ₹38,455 crore in the said period.

However, fertilizer subsidy is estimated to increase to ₹1,40,122 crore during the ongoing fiscal from ₹1,27,922 crore in the previous fiscal.

During the current fiscal, the Centre has hiked the subsidy for non-urea fertilizers several times due to a sharp rise in global prices. The move was aimed at ensuring that farmers continue to get di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and other nutrients under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) policy at a reasonable rate.

For the next fiscal, the government said total subsidies were estimated to decline further to ₹3,17,866 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 11:29:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-2022-government-subsidies-to-decline-by-39/article38361200.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY