Union Budget 2022 | Government proposes to reduce MAT for cooperative societies to 15%, surcharge to 7%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2022. Videograb: PIB India

New Delhi:

01 February 2022 13:56 IST

“To provide a level-playing field between cooperative societies and companies, I propose to reduce this rate (MAT) for the cooperative societies also to 15%,” the Finance Minister said.

The government proposes to reduce the minimum alternative tax (MAT) for cooperative societies from current 18.5% to 15% on a par with private companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government has also proposed to reduce the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7% for those having total income of more than ₹1 crore up to ₹10 crore.

Currently, the cooperative societies are required to pay MAT at the rate of 18.5%, while the companies paid at the rate of 15%, she added.

Reducing the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7%, she said the reduction in surcharge is for those having a total income of more than ₹1 crore to up to ₹10 crore.

“This will help in enhancing income of cooperative societies and its members who are mostly from the rural and from farming communities,” she added.