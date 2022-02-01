Union Budget 2022| Emergency credit line for MSMEs extended till March 2023

Photo used for representation purpose only.

01 February 2022 22:16 IST

Budget provides additional credit to more than 130 lakh units

The Union Budget for 2022-23 has announced several measures for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector that included extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while tabling the Union Budget,, said ECLGS had provided much-needed additional credit to more than 130 lakh MSMEs. This helped them mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19. Hospitality and related services, especially those provided by micro and small enterprises, were yet to regain their pre-pandemic level of business.

Considering these aspects, the government extended the scheme by ₹50,000 crore taking the total cover under the scheme to ₹5 lakh crore, with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for hospitality and related enterprises.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, the Centre said Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises scheme will be revamped with the required infusion of funds. This will facilitate additional credit of ₹2 lakh crore for Micro and Small Enterprises and expand employment opportunities. To help the MSME sector become more resilient, competitive and efficient, the Centre will roll out Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of ₹6,000 crore over 5 years.

The Budget document also said that Customs-duty exemption given to steel scrap last year was being extended for another year to provide relief to secondary MSME steel producers.