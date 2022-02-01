Union Budget 2022 | Culture Ministry’s budget up by 11% after cut last year

Budget 2022

The Union Culture Ministry’s proposed budget for 2022-2023 was increased by 11.9% compared to the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2021-2022, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) being allocated 35% of the total amount.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s BE for 2022-2023 proposed ₹3,009.05 crore for the Culture Ministry, up from ₹2,687.99 crore in BE 2021-2011 and ₹2,665 crore in the Revised Estimate (RE) 2021-2022. The increase comes after a 15% reduction last year, when the proposed expenditure was reduced from ₹3,149.86 crore in 2020-2021.

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said the increase in allocation showed the government’s focus on “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage).

Development of museums

The Budget included ₹532.55 crore for the Central sector schemes, including the development of museums, international co-operation and centenary and anniversary celebrations. Pensions for senior artists was proposed to be increased from ₹4,000 a month to ₹6,000 a month.

“The Ministry of Culture being the nodal agency for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’- commemorating 75 years of Independence, a provision of ₹ 110 crore has been made under centenary and anniversary celebration scheme of the Ministry. A proposal for enhancement of the outlay for the …scheme to ₹ 980 crore over a period of five years with ₹ 380 crore for the year 2022-2023 is under consideration,” a Culture Ministry statement said.


