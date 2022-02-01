Union Budget 2022 | Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, says FM Sitharaman

Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.
While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the Finance Minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited) NINL has been selected.
National Asset Reconstruction Co. Limited (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Ms. Sitharaman added. She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth ₹30 lakh crore received.