Union Budget 2022 | A zero for common man, says Mamata

Kolkata

01 February 2022 22:30 IST

‘No section of society will benefit’

No section of society has benefited from the Union Budget 2022, the Trinamool Congress leadership said on Tuesday, pointing out that no new social protection schemes, including for the families of those who died in the COVID-19 and salaried middle class, were announced.

Former West Bengal Finance Minister and Principal Chief Adviser to Chief Minister, Amit Mitra, said the Budget appeared to be a “misplaced dream of one or two people running the country”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there was nothing for common people in the Budget.

“Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment & inflation. Govt is lost in big words signifying nothing — a Pegasus spin budget,” Ms. Banerjee said on Twitter.

‘No scope for jobs’

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Mitra said the Budget had no connection with the reality on the ground. It had nothing for employment generation for the 1.2 crore people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and for senior citizens.

“There is no direction of financial growth in this Budget. There is nothing for the poor and middle class. The income tax structure remains unchanged. The Centre’s Budget is either a hoax or a lack of goodwill,” Dr. Mitra said.

Dr. Mitra said the Budget should have worked on demand stimulation by putting more money in the hands of people.