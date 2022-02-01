Budget 2022New Delhi: 01 February 2022 12:03 IST
Comments
Union Budget 2022 | A total of 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced, says FM Sitharaman
Updated: 01 February 2022 12:05 IST
The Finance Minister added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.
She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.
Explained | Understanding the formulation of the Budget
“One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.
She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.
More In Business Economy National Budget 2022
Read more...