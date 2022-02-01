Union Budget 2022 | ₹6,000-crore programme to rate MSMEs to be rolled out in five years

New Delhi:

The Finance Minister said startups will be promoted for Drone Shakti.

A ₹6,000-crore programme to rate Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be rolled out over the next five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

As part of the initiatives to promote digital infrastructure, a desh stack e-portal will be launched, she noted in her presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23. Moreover, startups will be promoted for Drone Shakti, she added.

