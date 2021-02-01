Union Budget 2021 | MHA budget increases 11.4 % compared to last fiscal

New Delhi

01 February 2021

Major jump in budget for Ministry is due to parking of separate fund in its kitty for the newly created UTs of J&K and Ladakh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was allocated ₹1,66,547 crore for fiscal 2021-22 as compared to ₹1,67,250 crore allotted last year, a reduction of ₹703 crore if compared to budget estimates.

However, the MHA’s budget was revised in 2020-21 and the actual budget stood at ₹1,49,387 crore. So the budget estimate announced for fiscal 2021-22 is 11.4 % more than the previous year.

A major jump in the budget for the MHA in 2020-21 was due to the parking of separate fund in its kitty for the newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh. UTs are administered by the MHA. A total grant of ₹30,757 crore was allocated to J&K, while Ladakh got ₹ 5,958 crore then that has remained the same this budget.

The office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, which is at the forefront of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a huge jump in budget from ₹ 56 crore spent last year against the budget estimate of ₹ 78.62 crore to ₹ 580 crore in the upcoming fiscal.

The office of the National Security Council Secretariat also saw a jump in budget, with ₹ 228 crore being allocated now against ₹ 130 crore actually spent last fiscal against the budget estimate of ₹ 170.73 crore.

The budget for the Special Protection Group (SPG) that protects only the Prime Minister now has increased marginally from ₹ 426 crore to ₹ 429 crore this fiscal. Its budget estimate for 2020-21 was ₹ 592.55 crore.

The budget for maintenance of border infrastructure has seen an increase, with ₹ 2,130 crore allocated in 2021-22 fiscal, against ₹1,495 crore revised estimate and budget estimate of ₹1,996.51 crore last year.

The budget for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed along the China border, has been enhanced to ₹6,567 crore from ₹ 6,150 crore last fiscal.