Union Budget 2021 | Income tax calculator

02 February 2021 12:03 IST

Without making any changes to the personal income tax slab, the Union Budget 2021- 22 has provided relief to senior citizens in the filing of I-T returns; reduced the time limit for I-T proceedings; announced the setting-up of a Dispute Resolution Committee and faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal proceedings; provided relaxations for Non-Resident Indians (NRI); offered an increase in the exemption limit from audit; and accounted for relief for dividend income.

Last year, Ms. Sitharaman introduced a new personal income tax regime, where there is a possibility of paying lesser tax for those who forgo reliefs and exemptions. The new are, however, optional.

Income (per annum) Proposed Tax Rate Old Tax Rate Upto ₹2.5 lakh No tax No tax ₹2.5 lakh-₹5 lakh No tax 5% ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh 10% 20% ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh 15% 20% ₹10 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh 20% 30% ₹12.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh 25% 30% Above ₹15 lakh 30% 30%

Here we take a look at three scenarios of taxable income for salaried individuals.

Illustration 1 - Salaried Individual - Taxable income below ₹10 lakhs

Particulars Old Regime New Regime Income from Salary Basic Salary 450,000 450,000 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 180,000 180,000 Leave Travel Assistance (LTA) 75,000 75,000 Special Allowance 80,000 80,000 Employer's contribution to NPS 45,000 45,000 Additional Perquisite - - 830,000 830,000 Exemptions HRA - - LTA - - Less: Standard deduction (50,000) - Less: Professional tax (2,400) 777,600 - 830,000 Income from House Property - Income from Other Sources Interest on Savings Bank Account 10,000 10,000 Interest on Fixed Deposits 40,000 50,000 40,000 50,000 Gross Total income 827,600 880,000 Deductions under Chapter VIA Section 80C (54,000) Employee Contribution to Provident Fund 54,000 - Contribution to Public Provident Fund - - LIC Premium Tuition fee ELSS Section 80CCD (45,000) (45,000) NPS- Employee Additional Contribution - NPS- Employer Contribution 45,000 45,000 Section 80D - Medical Insurance Premium - - - - Section 80TTA - Interest from savings bank - (10,000) - - Pre Tax Income (Total Taxable income) 718,600 835,000 Income-tax 56,220 50,250 Less: Rebate under section 87A - - Total tax payable after Rebate 56,220 50,250 Surcharge @10% / 15% / 25% / 37% - - Total tax payable after surcharge 56,220 50,250 Health and Education Cess @ 4% 2,249 2,010 Total tax, surcharge and education cess 58,470 52,260 Impact in tax liability (in ₹) 6,210

Illustration 2 - Salaried Individual - Taxable income in the range of ₹10 Lakh to ₹15 Lakh

Particulars Old Regime New Regime Income from Salary Basic Salary 850,000 850,000 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 150,000 150,000 Leave Travel Assistance (LTA) 75,000 75,000 Special Allowance 500,000 500,000 Employer's contribution to NPS 85,000 85,000 Additional Perquisite - - 1,660,000 1,660,000 Exemptions HRA (80,000) - LTA (75,000) - Less: Standard deduction (50,000) - Less: Professional tax (2,400) 1,452,600 - 1,660,000 Income from House Property (200,000) - Income from Other Sources Interest on Savings Bank Account 30,000 30,000 Interest on Fixed Deposits 15,000 45,000 15,000 45,000 Gross Total income 1,297,600 1,705,000 Deductions under Chapter VIA Section 80C (150,000) - Employee Contribution to Provident Fund 102,000 - Contribution to Public Provident Fund 50,000 - LIC Premium Tuition fee ELSS Section 80CCD (135,000) (85,000) NPS- Employee Additional Contribution 100,000 - NPS- Employer Contribution 85,000 85,000 Section 80D - Medical Insurance Premium (18,000) - Section 80TTA - Interest from savings bank (10,000) - Pre Tax Income (Total Taxable income) 984,600 1,620,000 Income-tax 109,420 223,500 Less: Rebate under section 87A - - Total tax payable after Rebate 109,420 223,500 Surcharge @10% / 15% / 25% / 37% - - Total tax payable after surcharge 109,420 223,500 Health and Education Cess @ 4% 4,377 8,940 Total tax, surcharge and education cess 113,800 232,440 Impact in tax liability (in ₹) (118,640)

Illustration 3 - Salaried Individual - Taxable income in the range of ₹15 Lakh to ₹50 Lakh

Particulars Old Regime New Regime Income from Salary Basic Salary 1,150,000 1,150,000 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 500,000 500,000 Leave Travel Assistance (LTA) 150,000 150,000 Special Allowance 700,000 700,000 Employer's contribution to NPS 115,000 115,000 Additional Perquisite - - 2,615,000 2,615,000 Exemptions HRA (305,000) - LTA (75,000) - Less: Standard deduction (50,000) - Less: Professional tax (2,400) 2,182,600 - 2,615,000 Income from House Property (200,000) - Income from Other Sources Interest on Savings Bank Account 50,000 50,000 Interest on Fixed Deposits 25,000 75,000 25,000 75,000 Gross Total income 2,057,600 2,690,000 Deductions under Chapter VIA Section 80C (150,000) - Employee Contribution to Provident Fund 138,000 - Contribution to Public Provident Fund 50,000 - LIC Premium Tuition fee ELSS Section 80CCD (165,000) (115,000) NPS- Employee Additional Contribution 100,000 - NPS- Employer Contribution 115,000 115,000 Section 80D - Medical Insurance Premium (18,000) - Section 80TTA - Interest from savings bank (10,000) - Pre Tax Income (Total Taxable income) 1,714,600 2,575,000 Income-tax 326,880 510,000 Less: Rebate under section 87A - - Total tax payable after Rebate 326,880 510,000 Surcharge @10% / 15% / 25% / 37% - - Total tax payable after surcharge 326,880 510,000 Health and Education Cess @ 4% 13,075 20,400 Total tax, surcharge and education cess 339,960 530,400 Impact in tax liability (in ₹) (190,440)

These calculations are based on E&Y calculations. To try out various scenarios, download Google Sheet at bit.ly/taxscenario

Disclaimer - This tax calculator works under certain assumptions to calculate estimated tax liability; and may not provide accurate results in all circumstances. Thus, your actual tax liability may be different. Readers are advised to seek appropriate professional tax advice and compute their tax based on applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and Income-tax Rules, 1962.