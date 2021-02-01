Union Budget 2021 | Finance Minister announces PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presents the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament, New Delhi on February 1, 2021. Videograb: LSTV

01 February 2021 11:56 IST

The scheme will be sponsored by the Centre, with a designated funding of ₹64,180 crores over six years, says Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a new healthcare scheme PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana, with the aim of developing primary, secondary and tertiary care in India. The scheme would be sponsored by the Centre, with a designated funding of ₹64,180 crores over six years, she added.

Presenting her third Budget in the Lok Sabha, Ms. Sitharaman said that the scheme was in addition to the National Health Mission. The new scheme was intended to provide support for 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban healthcare centres, and establish critical healthcare hospital blocks in 602 districts, she said.

It would also focus on operationalisation of 17 new public health units at points of entry, and the modernising of existing health units at 32 airports, 15 seaports and landports, said the Finance Minister.

Ms. Sitharaman also announced Mission POSHAN 2.0 to “improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts.” The POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) was launched in 2018 with the aim of addressing malnutrition, specifically the gaps in nutritional facilities available for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Finance Minister said that ₹2,23,846 crores had been set aside for the health and well-being sector, marking a 137% increase compared to the previous year.