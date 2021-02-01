Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021 | Culture Ministry budget cut by nearly 15%

A view of the Vellore Fort, which is under the Archaeological Survey of India.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The Culture Ministry’s expenditure budget for 2021-2022 was cut by nearly 15% compared to the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2020-2021, according to the Budget documents tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday.

The Ministry has been allocated ₹2,687.99 crore. It was ₹3,149.86 crore in the previous financial year, though the actual expenditure was ₹2,211.85 crore, according to the Revised Estimates (RE) for the year.

The bulk of the expenditure in the BE for 2021-2022 was under the developmental head of “art and culture.” ₹2,513.01 crore was allocated for it. The remaining amount was allocated for “secretariat-social services” (₹50.70 crore), “capital outlay on education, sports, art and culture” (₹78.76 crore) and “North-Eastern areas” (₹45.52 crore).

The Archaeological Survey of India, which is responsible for the upkeep of over 3,000 Centrally-protected monuments, saw its budget cut from ₹1,246.7 crore in the 2020-2021 BE to ₹1,042.63 crore in the 2021-2022 BE. However, the expenditure budget for ASI was revised to ₹860.8 crore in the RE for 2020-2021.

Related Topics
Union Budget
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 11:15:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-2021-culture-ministry-budget-cut-by-nearly-15/article33721325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY