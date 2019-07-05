Union Budget 2019-20: Social sector

Union Budget 2019-20: Centre slashes funds for Ganga clean-up

None of the towns through which the Ganga courses through has water fit for bathing or drinking, according to reports.

None of the towns through which the Ganga courses through has water fit for bathing or drinking, according to reports.  

more-in

Allocation to ‘National Ganga Plan and Ghat works’ sees a sharp fall from last year.

The government has significantly slashed allocations to its marquee plan to clean the Ganga.

In the Budget document, the government’s allocation to the ‘National Ganga Plan and Ghat works’ shows only ₹750 crore for 2019-2020, a sharp fall from ₹2,250 crore allotted last year. Last year, the government has only managed to spend ₹750 crore, the revised estimates for 2018-19 show.

Only 10 projects finished

In a report in May, The Hindu had pointed out that the National Democratic Alliance government has only finished 10 of the 100 sewage infrastructure projects commissioned after 2015 under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The bulk of the completed projects were those initiated in the tenure of earlier governments.

A majority of the projects commissioned under the NMCG were about laying sewage treatment plants (STP) and sewer lines in the most polluted cities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. River-front development, cleaning ghats and removing trash from the river — the cosmetic side of the mission — make up about ₹1,200 crore of the mission outlay.

As of May — the latest figures available — ₹28,451 crore has been sanctioned for various projects but only about ₹6,955 crore (about 25%) has been spent. Of the 298 projects, only 99 had been completed.

The incomplete projects are reflected in the river quality.

None of the towns through which the Ganga courses through has water fit for bathing or drinking, according to water monitoring reports by the State and Central Pollution Control Boards.

NMCG Director-General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra did not respond to a request for comment on the slashed allocation.

Comments
Related Topics National Budget
water pollution
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2019 6:55:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-2019-20-centre-slashes-funds-for-ganga-clean-up/article28299271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Union Budget 2019-20: ₹50 crore allocated for appointing Hindi teachers in non-Hindi speaking States
Union Budget 2019-20: No specific funds for Narendra Modi’s pet rural water supply scheme
You are reading
Union Budget 2019-20: Centre slashes funds for Ganga clean-up
Union Budget 2019-20: Aadhaar can be interchanged with PAN for filing tax returns
Nirmala Sitharaman announces a Gandhipedia ‘to sensitise society’
Agriculture sees biggest boost in allocation in Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20: Laying the ground for affordable, rural houses
Budget 2019: Farmers should take up zero-budget farming, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2019-20: Health sector wants better treatment
Union Budget 2019-20: Bhutan gains, Chabahar loses in Budget pie
Union Budget 2019-20: Women-led initiatives and child protection services get a boost
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY