Survey ignores poverty, unemployment: Oppn.

New Delhi

31 January 2022 22:49 IST

Chidambaram calls for ‘contrition, change of approach’

Opposition leaders on Monday were critical of the findings of the Economic Survey, with Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram saying it is a time for “contrition and change of approach, not for boasts and no change”.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram said the Economic Survey repeats “ad nauseum” that at the end of 2021-22, the economy would have recovered to the pre-pandemic level. “In plain language, it means that on 31.3.2022 the GDP will be at the same level as it was on 31-3-3020. It means that it has taken two years to go back to where we were on 31-3-2020. The two years have impoverished people: millions of jobs have been lost; 84% households have suffered loss of income; 4.6 crore have been pushed into poverty; India ranks 104 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index,” he said.

In a separate series of tweets, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Survey revealed “intrinsic weakness” of the economy’ and the “gross economic mismanagement” by the Narendra Modi Government as 4.6 crore people were pushed into abject poverty.

Fails to assess

“#EconomicSurvey2022 fails to assess the brutal impact of high prices on Indians — with massive job losses & erosion of incomes! It ignores the divide — as income of richest Indians increased by 13 Lakh CR, the poorest 15 CR households have seen income reduction of 53%,” Mr. Surjewala said.

“Self serving cheerful assessment of economy raises doubts about what the Budget is set out to achieve — which should be to stimulate the ailing economy, revive sectors, boost consumption, encourage investment & create jobs — none of which the survey insists is a problem at all!” he added

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Economic Survey - “Modi in Wonderland” Ground Realities - job gap of 200 million - 4/5th of households had income loss - 230 million additionally pushed to poverty - global hunger index, India falls further - ‘country with serious level of hunger’.”