Skill India Mission trained, upskilled 1.4 crore youth: FM

February 01, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As many as 1.4 crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on February 1.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country.

She also said there is a macro-economic stability and the country's economy is doing well.

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP, governance, development and performance, she added.

