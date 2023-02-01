February 01, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed seven key priorities of the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday and said they complement each other and act as the Saptarishi guiding the government through Amrit Kaal.

Amrit Kaal is the term coined by the Modi government to mark the 25-year period till 2047, when India will celebrate a century of freedom. It is the government’s roadmap for the next 25 years.

The seven priorities are:

Inclusive development

Reaching the last mile

Infrastructure and investment

Unleashing the potential

Green growth

Youth power

Financial sector

Highlighting the importance of inclusive development, Ms. Sitharaman said that the government’s policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has helped many sections including women, SCs, STs, OBCs and other underprivileged sections.

She also said that green growth efforts would help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy and present large green job opportunities

Ms. Sitharaman while presenting the Budget for 2023-24 said that the government hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

Dressed in a red saree with black and golden border, Ms. Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the Budget speech in a ‘bahi-khata’, which she used after ditching the briefcase. She kept a digital tablet in a red bahi khata style pouch.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, stating that the economic recovery of India from the Covid-19 pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8% and in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22.

Budget 2023 will be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session where she spoke about different topics during her maiden address after being elected to the topmost office of the country last year.