HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023 | Provided free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people, no one went hungry during pandemic: Sitharaman

The government will supply free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of ₹2 lakh crore from January 1

February 01, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo Credit: AP

The government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Also Read | Union Budget 2023-24 live updates

In times of global challenges, G-20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, she added.

The government is implementing the scheme to supply free foodgrains to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of ₹2 lakh crore from January 1, the Finance Minister said.

Budget 2023: A to Z of the Union Budget

Agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification. Private investment in the agriculture sector has increased by 9.3% in FY21 (7% in FY20).

Related Topics

Union Budget / economy, business and finance / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.