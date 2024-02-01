ADVERTISEMENT

PM Mudra Yojana: Sitharaman says ₹43 crore loans aggregating to ₹22.5 lakh cr extended under the scheme

February 01, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The finance minister also said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women in the last 10 years.

PTI

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hands over a cheque to a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana during the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ event, in Chennai on Jan. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has extended 43 crore loans aggregating to ₹22.5 lakh crore under the PM Mudra Yojana, Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Mr. Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and is popularly termed an interim Budget, said direct benefit transfer of ₹34 lakh crore through Jan Dhan accounts have resulted in savings of ₹2.7 lakh crore.

The finance minister also said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women in the last 10 years.

Saturation approach of covering all eligible people is true and comprehensive achievement of social justice and this is secularism in action, she asserted.

She added that India today has 80 chess grandmasters compared to 20 in 2010.

