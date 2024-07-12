PM Modi should pay attention to basic economic issues of country, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 12 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "used PR" to keep the government away from basic issues but people were now demanding accountability after the June Lok Sabha poll results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge took a swipe at the Prime Minister, saying that while he is holding meetings under the shadow of cameras for the upcoming budget, he must pay attention to the basic economic issues of the country.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress president said, "Narendra Modi ji, Your government has ruined the lives of crores of people by pushing them into the pit of unemployment, inflation and inequality." Listing the "failures" of the government, Kharge said that due to the unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent, the future of the youth is staring at naught.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For people aged 20-24 years, the unemployment rate has risen to 40%, highlighting the serious crisis in the job market among the youth," Mr. Kharge said.

The promise of doubling the income of farmers and MSP of cost plus 50 per cent has turned out to be false, he said.

Recently, on the MSP of 14 Kharif crops, the Modi government has again proved that it wants to use the MSP recommendation of the Swaminathan report only as an "election gimmick", he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader said, "3.84 lakh government jobs have been lost in the 7 PSUs in which the majority of government stake has been sold! This has also led to the loss of jobs for SC, ST, OBC, EWS reserved posts".

He said 1.25 lakh people have lost government jobs in the 20 top PSUs in which the Modi government has sold a small stake since 2016.

Manufacturing as a percentage of GDP has fallen from 16.5 per cent during the UPA regime to 14.5 per cent during the Modi government, he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Private investment has also fallen drastically in the last 10 years. New private investment plans, which are an important part of GDP, fell to a 20-year low of only ₹44,300 crore between April and June. Last year, private investment of ₹7.9 lakh crore was made during this period," he said.

Mr. Kharge also alleged that the havoc of inflation is at its peak.

The prices of flour, pulses, rice, milk, sugar, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and all essential food items are skyrocketing, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result is that the household savings of families are at the lowest level in 50 years, he added.

Mr. Kharge said that economic inequality is the highest in 100 years, while wage growth in rural India is negative.

"Unemployment has increased significantly in rural areas and it has now increased from 6.3% in May to 9.3%. The average number of days of workers employed in MNREGA has decreased," he said.

"Modi ji, It has been 10 years, you used your PR to keep the government away from the basic issues of the people, but after June 2024, this will not work anymore, the public is now demanding accountability," Mr. Kharge said.

The arbitrary tampering with the country's economy must now stop, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.