PM KISAN Yojana | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 11.8 crore farmers receive financial assistance

February 01, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Budget 2024 live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman focusses on women, poor, youth and farmers in Budget

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year in three equal four-monthly instalments. The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through DBT mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announced in February 2019 in the Interim Budget, the scheme was effective from December 2018.

“Modi government addresses systematic inequalities”

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing systematic inequalities, which have plagued the society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, Ms. Sitharaman said economic management over the past decade has complemented people-centric inclusive development. “All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time,” she said. She observed that tax reforms have led to widening of the tax base.

“STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses have seen enrolment of 43% women, the highest in the world,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.