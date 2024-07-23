Oppn. demands ₹15,000 cr. as grant for Amaravati instead of support through multi-lateral agencies

The opposition parties have expressed disappointment over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget. They wanted the Union government to give ₹15,000 crore grant to A.P. instead of support through multilateral agencies.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), in a post on X on July 23 (Tuesday), sought to know how the ₹15,000 crore support would be beneficial to A.P. in constructing the capital Amaravati.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) when it was an NDA partner resorted to similar publicity during 2014-19. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2016 accepted the special package offered by the Union government instead of Special Category Status. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that ₹50 crore each to backward districts would be given. But it was pertinent to mention here that the Centre had paid ₹1,050 crore to backward districts while NITI Aayog recommended ₹2,100 crore. ‘‘Will the Centre release the remaining amount?’‘ the YSRCP asked.

Mr. Naidu demanded a package on the lines of the Bundelkhand package to A.P. when he was the CM during 2014-19. ‘‘Is Mr. Naidu committed to the same demand?’‘ Mr. Naidu used to assert that ₹1 lakh crore was required for roads and infrastructure alone in Amaravati. Then, how ₹15,000 crore assistance through multilateral agencies would be sufficient, the YSRCP wondered.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the support through multi-lateral agencies would not be beneficial to A.P. in any way. Instead, the Union government should release a grant of ₹15,000 crore to the State for the construction of Amaravati. Though the Central government asserted that it would extend its support for completion of the Polavaram project there was no mention of funds for it, he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna welcomed ₹15,000 crore support to the capital. The Polavaram project was declared a national project despite there being no efforts to address the project-displaced people, rehabilitation issues etc. The Union government should make necessary allocations for the same. The State development went haywire as the previous government championed the three-capital formula. The State government should complete the Polavaram and Amaravati at the earliest, he said.