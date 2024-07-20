ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2024-25 on July 22

Updated - July 20, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST

The Economic Survey is an official report card on the government’s financial performance and the state of the economy during the year ending March 31.

The Hindu Bureau

On the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, on July 22, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2024-25. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2024-25 on July 22, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Economic Survey is an official report card on the government’s financial performance and the state of the economy during the year ending March 31. It also provides an outlook on future policy changes. It is usually released by the Ministry of Finance a day before the Union Budget is tabled.

Budget in Focus: The Hindu’s series on pre-Budget expectations

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 which was tabled on February 1, 2023, it asserted that not only are the pandemic-induced blues over, but the outlook for the years ahead is also rosier than in the pre-COVID years.

Ms. Sitharaman will be tabling the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23.

