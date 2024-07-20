Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2024-25 on July 22

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2024-25 on July 22, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Economic Survey is an official report card on the government’s financial performance and the state of the economy during the year ending March 31. It also provides an outlook on future policy changes. It is usually released by the Ministry of Finance a day before the Union Budget is tabled.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 which was tabled on February 1, 2023, it asserted that not only are the pandemic-induced blues over, but the outlook for the years ahead is also rosier than in the pre-COVID years.

Ms. Sitharaman will be tabling the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23.

