NDA leaders thank Centre for support to A.P. in Union Budget

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh have profusely thanked the Union government for its assurances in the Union Budget to build Amaravati, complete the Polavaram project, and develop the backward districts in the State.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has thanked the Union government for recognising the needs of A.P. The Union government’s support to Capital Amaravati, the Polavaram and other projects in A.P. would go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, he said. In a post on X, Mr. Naidu congratulated the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with hashtags #KutamiTsunami and #APBackOnTrack highlighting the alliance victory and development in A.P. “I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget. #APBackOnTrack,” he said.

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that his heart was filled with gratitude, Mr. Naidu thanked the people of A.P. for blessing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance with an overwhelming mandate to serve them. “Together, we have won a battle to reclaim our state, and together, we will rebuild it,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, in the A.P. Assembly, thanked the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support of ₹15,000 crore to A.P. for constructing Amaravati.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the NDA government was committed to developing Andhra Pradesh. The Union government was extending ₹50 crore each to three backward districts in north coastal Andhra, and four in Rayalaseema. Prakasam district was also included in the list of backward districts. The Union government was committed to developing the State on all fronts. Pending railway projects would be completed, she said.

BJP State official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar thanked the Union government for promising to provide ₹15,000 crore through multilateral agencies for Amaravati. He also thanked the Union government for the assurance to complete the Polavaram project by releasing funds.