GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Middle income group: Higher exemption limit on savings will put money in our pocket, says retired professor

Price of groceries continue to be high as cost of petrol and diesel has not fallen

Published - July 23, 2024 10:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
S. Selladurai, a retired professor of Anna University, and his wife Geetha.

S. Selladurai, a retired professor of Anna University, and his wife Geetha. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Annual income: ₹17 lakh

No. of family members: 3

The Union Budget has minor benefits for the salaried class and retired people, said S. Selladurai, a retired professor of Anna University. The increase in the standard deduction limit from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 is welcome, he said.

“I appreciate the initiative of giving importance to skill development in the Budget. The government has been focusing every year on developing skillsets, but what happens to those who have developed skills? Are they getting jobs? Employers say students are not skilled, but even if we give them sufficient training, there will be a benefit only if there are sufficient jobs. There is no mention of improving job opportunities,” he said.  

Budget 2024: Personal income tax slabs revised, standard deductions hiked 

The Budget has offered to waive the interest on higher education loans to some extent, which is welcome, he said.

“There is no mention of any relief for senior citizens. We expected an exemption from interest on our investments post retirement. An increase in the limit of exemption would have benefited us,” he said.

The prices of groceries, especially lentils, have been soaring. The prices will fall only if the cost of petrol and diesel is brought down. There are small benefits in the changes to the slabs. I may save approximately ₹17,000 annually. 

Related Topics

Union Budget / senior citizens / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.