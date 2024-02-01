Budget for Census slashed, population count may not take place in first quarter

February 01, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Home Ministry has been allocated ₹2.02-lakh crore in the Interim Budget, a marginal increase of 1.4% over the Revised Estimates for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The allocation for the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS), which will enable the implementation of the three criminal laws, has been increased. The allocation for the CCTNS has been increased to ₹520 crore from ₹221 crore in 2023-24. The allocation for the I4C has been increased to ₹150 crore from ₹94 crore.

The allocation for Census Survey and Statistics has been slashed to ₹1,277.80 crore from ₹1,546.65 crore in 2023-24, a further indication that the Census exercise, which was to be initially completed in 2021, is not planned in the first quarter of the fiscal. The Census was last held in 2011.

A sum of ₹1.32 lakh crore has been allocated for the police, which includes the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated ₹37, 277.74 crore

Ladakh got ₹5,958 crore, Andaman and Nicobar Islands ₹5,866.37 crore, Chandigarh ₹5,862.62 crore, Puducherry ₹3,269 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ₹2,648.97 crore, Lakshadweep ₹1,490.10 crore and Delhi ₹1,168.01 crore.

A sum of ₹1,248.91 crore has been given to the Cabinet under which the expenditure on the Council of Ministers, Cabinet Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, and hospitality and entertainment of the government come.

While the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been allocated ₹3,195.09 crore (₹3,268.94 crore in 2023-24), the Delhi Police has been given ₹11,177.50 crore (₹11,940.33 crore in 2023-24), and the Special Protection Group (SPG) ₹506.32 crore (₹446.83 crore in 2023-24).

The Budget allocated ₹3,199.62 crore for security-related expenditure and Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing Extremist Areas, ₹335 crore for Border Area Development Programme, ₹214.44 crore for safe city projects, and ₹330 crore for the Land Ports Authority of India.

