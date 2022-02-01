Budget 2022

India Union Budget 2022 | Scheduled commercial banks to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Scheduled commercial banks will set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts to encourage digital payments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she also said e-passports with the embedded chip will be rolled out.

Further, the Finance Minister said data exchange among all-mode operators will be brought on a unified logistics interface platform to enable efficient movement of goods.

A high-level panel to be set up for urban planning, Sitharaman said, adding the next phase of ease of doing business and ease of living will be launched.


