India Union Budget 2022 Minority Affairs Ministry allocated over ₹5,020 crore

It will advance the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the Covid pandemic, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Ministry was allocated ₹5,020.50 crore in the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday which is ₹674.05 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.

In the budget presented for 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it is proposed to give ₹5,020.50 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the financial year 2021-22 was ₹ 4,810.77 crore and later the revised allocation was₹4.346.45 crore.

Of the proposed allocation to the Ministry, ₹1,425 crore is for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and ₹515 crore is for the post-matric scholarship.

Over ₹491 crore has been allocated for skill development and livelihood initiatives.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed the 2022-23 Budget and said it advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the Covid pandemic.

Naqvi said amidst the global economic crisis, the Budget binds together trust and development with the thread of "self-reliant India".

This Budget assures and advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the pandemic period, he said.