ADVERTISEMENT

India now among top 25 arms exporter nations: Economic Survey

Updated - July 22, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

About 100 domestic companies are exporting a wide range of defence products and equipment such as the Dornier-228 aircraft, artillery guns, BrahMos missiles, Pinaka rockets and launchers, radars, simulators, and armoured vehicles, the survey noted.

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India has transitioned from being an arms importer and found a place in the list of top 25 arms exporter nations, the Economic Survey revealed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 2015 and 2019, India held the distinction of being the world’s second-largest arms importer, but the narrative has changed now. Defence production has grown substantially in the country, from ₹74,054 crore in the financial year 2016-17 to ₹108,684 crore in 2022-23, boosting defence exports.

“The defence industry, including the private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), has made tremendous efforts to achieve the highest-ever defence exports,” the survey pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In charts: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2023-24

In addition, there has been a rise in the number of export authorisations issued to the defence exporters, it added. “From 1,414 export authorisations in FY23, the number has increased to 1,507 in FY24.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 100 domestic companies are exporting a wide range of defence products and equipment such as the Dornier-228 aircraft, artillery guns, BrahMos missiles, Pinaka rockets and launchers, radars, simulators, and armoured vehicles, the survey noted.

Stating that the government has taken several policy initiatives over the past 10 years to boost defence exports, the survey said export procedures have been simplified and made industry-friendly, with end-to-end online export authorisation curtailing delays and facilitating ease of doing business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Survey 2023-24: Indian economy likely to grow by 6.5% to 7% this year

“Further, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives have helped the country by encouraging indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, thereby reducing dependency on imports in the long run,” it added.

While defence exports have gone up, India continued to remain the world’s top arms importer in the period 2019-23, with imports going up by 4.7% compared with the period 2014-18, according to a report in March from the Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). India came back to the top slot in arms imports after briefly ceding space to Saudi Arabia in the past.

In the interim Budget presented in February, the total allocation for the Defence Ministry was ₹6.2 lakh crore, of which the capital allocation, for new procurements, was ₹1.72 lakh crore, 5.78% higher than the Budget Estimates of the previous year.

Note of caution

Earlier this week, sounding a note of caution on the push on Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, Vice-Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal A.P. Singh said that Aatmanirbharta cannot be at the cost of nation’s defence. “Nation’s defence comes first and foremost,” he said, while stating that when it comes to national defence, “there will be compulsions to deviate from their path” in case they do not get the things they need or the kind of systems and weaponry that is required to survive in today’s world.

Talking of the indigenous technological development under way he said the “rate at which we are getting our equipment at the moment is too low”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Economic Survey indicates limited progress on safety-related works in railways

Maitri Porecha

India now among top 25 arms exporter nations: Economic Survey

The Hindu Bureau
You're in this story

India saw 92 lakh foreign tourist arrivals in 2023: Economic Survey

The Hindu Bureau

Economic Survey 2023-24 highlights: India’s GDP growth at 6.5-7% in FY25; CEA says households not in distress

CEA cautions against export bans, wants to emulate China to double farmers’ income

The Hindu Bureau

Mental health disorders are associated with significant productivity losses: Economic Survey

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Economic Survey presents a cherry-picked view of economy: Congress 

The Hindu Bureau

MGNREGS demand not a real indicator of rural distress: Economic Survey 

Sobhana K. Nair

Proposed EU carbon tax protectionist, says Economic Survey

Jacob Koshy

Economic survey flags syncing skilling with learning to boost job prospects

M. Kalyanaraman

MSMEs continue to face challenges in formalisation and accessing credit: Economic Survey

The Hindu Bureau

Need to strengthen Indian airlines for international air travel: Economic Survey 2024

Jagriti Chandra

In charts: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

Economic Survey 2023-24: Balancing growth and green goals a tightrope walk for India

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Crop insurance to see growth from 2024 onwards, government tech push to boost sector

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Green steel to play key role in low carbon economy globally

PTI
Economic Survey 2023-24

Economic Survey 2023-24: Only 51% graduates employable

The Hindu Bureau

Economic Survey 2023-24: States should reduce compliance burden of MSMEs

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Government’s initiatives for cleaner coal need to be promoted

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24 cautions against significant increase in retail investors in stock market

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: 14% of global iPhones made in India in FY24, country's electronics export rank up

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: GST played remarkable role in reducing logistics cost

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Link skill development with production-linked, job-linked sops in high-growth areas

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Government measures helping toy industry to boost exports, cut imports from China

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Convergence of efforts at Centre, States needed to improve quality of education

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Extreme weather and crop damage led to hike in food prices over the past two years

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Outlook for real estate sector encouraging; terms stalled projects as challenging

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: AI casts “huge pall of uncertainty” over jobs

The Hindu Bureau

Economic Survey 2023-24 calls for paradigm shift to counter rising mental health issues among Indians

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: ‘Focus on macro stability ensured minimal impact from external challenges’

Saptaparno Ghosh

Economic Survey 2023-24: Economy needs to generate nearly 78.51 lakh jobs annually in the non-farm sector

ANI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Displaying stellar show banking, financial sectors must brace for likely vulnerabilities

Lalatendu Mishra

Economic Survey 2023-24: Coal likely to remain backbone of country's energy system for next two decades

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Short-term inflation outlook benign

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Improving health of young Indians crucial

Zubeda Hamid

Economic Survey 2023-24: Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Higher private sector financing, resource mobilisation key to building quality infrastructure

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: FDI inflows from China can help India increase global supply chain participation

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: PLI scheme for auto sector sees investment proposals worth ₹67,690 crore

PTI

Economic Survey 2023-24: Indian economy likely to grow by 6.5% to 7% this year

Vikas Dhoot

Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha

PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US