ADVERTISEMENT

India has made significant progress in many SDGs: Finance Minister

February 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s overall SDG score was 66 out of 100, acccording to the Center for Science and Environment’s 'State of India’s Environment Report 2022'

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo Credit: PTI

India has made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the per capita income has increased to ₹1.97 lahks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

She also said the Indian economy has increased in size from being the 10th largest to fifth largest in the world in the last nine years.

Also Read | UnionBudget 2023 live 

The efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, Ms. Sitharaman added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Center for Science and Environment’s 'State of India’s Environment Report 2022', the country's overall SDG score was 66 out of 100.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with its 17 SDGs and other components, was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is India ranked at the bottom of the 2022 Environmental Performance Index?

The 17 SDGs are an urgent call for action by all countries in a global partnership.

Some of these goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, strengthening global partnerships for the goal, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US