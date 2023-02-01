India has made significant progress in many SDGs: Finance Minister

February 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

India has made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the per capita income has increased to ₹1.97 lahks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

She also said the Indian economy has increased in size from being the 10th largest to fifth largest in the world in the last nine years.

The efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, Ms. Sitharaman added.

According to the Center for Science and Environment’s 'State of India’s Environment Report 2022', the country's overall SDG score was 66 out of 100.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with its 17 SDGs and other components, was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

The 17 SDGs are an urgent call for action by all countries in a global partnership.

Some of these goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, strengthening global partnerships for the goal, among others.