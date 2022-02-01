Imported headphones, umbrella, solar cells to be costlier; cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper

New Delhi

01 February 2022 15:01 IST

Cut and polished diamond to become cheaper

A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, imitation jewellery, will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

The list of imported items that will become costlier include Umbrella, Imitation Jewellery, Single or multiple loudspeakers, Headphones and earphones, Smart meters, Solar cells, Solar modules, X-ray machines, Parts of electronic toys.

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty which include, Frozen mussels, Frozen squids, Asafoetida, Cocoa beans, Methyl alcohol, Acetic acid, Cut and polished diamond, Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.