Budget 2021

Watch | Highlights of Union Budget 2021

The Hindu Net Desk 01 February 2021 18:02 IST
Updated: 01 February 2021 18:02 IST

A video on the highlights from the Budget Speech 2021-22 of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022 in the Lok Sabha. For the first time, Ms. Sitharaman presented a paperless Budget. Significant announcements included a slew of hikes in customs duty to benefit Make in India, proposal to disinvest two more PSBs and a general insurance company, and numerous infrastructure pledges to poll-bound States. Fiscal deficit stands at 9.5% of the GDP, and is estimated to be 6.8% in 2021-22. Personal income tax slabs remain as is.  Here are some of the key highlights from Union Budget 2021.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business Economy National Videos Multimedia Budget 2021
government
economy, business and finance
budgets and budgeting