Govt to launch new scheme to strengthen deep-tech for defence sector: FM

February 01, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

A new scheme will be launched to strengthen deep tech for the defence sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Ms. Sitharaman also said the government will promote public and private investment in post-harvesting agriculture activities.

She said the application of nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in agri-climatic zones.

The Finance Minister said that three major railway corridors, including for cement, will be constructed, and 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard.

