Govt to launch new scheme to strengthen deep-tech for defence sector: FM

She also said three major railway corridors, including for cement, will be constructed

February 01, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India’s logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, ahead of the nation’s general election, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A new scheme will be launched to strengthen deep tech for the defence sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Ms. Sitharaman also said the government will promote public and private investment in post-harvesting agriculture activities.

Also Read | Budget 2024 live updates

She said the application of nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in agri-climatic zones.

The Finance Minister said that three major railway corridors, including for cement, will be constructed, and 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard.

