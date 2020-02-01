Budget 2020

Govt to launch campaign to eliminate TB by 2025: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur with the budget papers on their way to present the Union Finance Budget at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur with the budget papers on their way to present the Union Finance Budget at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

She further said proceeds from taxes on medical devices would be used to support setting up of hospitals.

The government will launch a campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Ms. Sitharaman proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras to all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates.

The finance minister further said viability gap funding will be provided for setting up hospitals in districts with no empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat and also to set up warehouses for agri products.

The government has allocated ₹1.23 lakh crore for rural development and Panchayati raj while ₹1.6 lakh crore was earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, she added.

The government also plans to expand coverage of artificial insemination to 70% from 30% to increase livestock productivity, she said adding fish production would be raised to 200 lakh tonne by 2022.

